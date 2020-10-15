Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.26. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 25,835 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $142,000.

About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

