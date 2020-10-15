Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.26. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 25,835 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million.
About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)
Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.
