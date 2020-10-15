Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $52.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $48.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $206.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.65 million, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $200.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 41,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

CTBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. 271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $565.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.