Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.81

Shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.81 and traded as high as $94.72. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) shares last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 605,644 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.90.

About Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.