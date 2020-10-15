Comparing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% Vail Resorts 5.03% 7.37% 2.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.94 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.73 Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 4.85 $98.83 million $3.19 74.25

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vail Resorts 0 3 6 0 2.67

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus target price of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $226.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

