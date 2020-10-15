Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $354,889.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,591,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 287,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

CODI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.73. 2,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,718. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

