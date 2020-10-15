Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,198.20

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,198.20 and traded as high as $1,229.50. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,208.85, with a volume of 5,338,302 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($16.68).

The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,198.94.

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

