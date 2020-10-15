Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 34,000 Shares

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,110,645.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$17,332.35.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$5,482.50.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

TSE:CPI remained flat at $C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 158,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,968. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

