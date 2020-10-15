Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 34,000 Shares

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,110,645.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$17,332.35.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$5,482.50.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.
TSE:CPI remained flat at $C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 158,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,968. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.
About Condor Petroleum
Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.