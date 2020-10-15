ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit