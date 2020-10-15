ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

