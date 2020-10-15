Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CONXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Conic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

