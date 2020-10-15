Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CONXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Conic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit