Contentos 24 Hour Volume Hits $649,427.00 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $649,427.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.43 or 0.04867984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,114,517,014 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

