Contrasting Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (OTCMKTS:CTB)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 2.53% 5.73% 2.55%

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.75 billion 0.64 $96.40 million $1.91 18.33

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level Vision Electronics Company Profile

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, large retail chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, mass merchandisers, and digital channels as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

