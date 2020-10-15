Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Convatec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

