Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.23. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 435,621 shares trading hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

