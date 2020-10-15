Cortex Price Hits $0.0892 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.84 or 0.04850919 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

