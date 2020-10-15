COVA (COVA) Market Cap Tops $575,931.69

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. COVA has a total market cap of $575,931.69 and approximately $117,571.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last week, COVA has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00274896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.01488897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00150244 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.