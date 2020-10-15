Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.01

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 9505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

COWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cowen by 47.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

