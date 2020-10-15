Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. COVESTRO AG/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.