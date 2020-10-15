Credit Suisse Group Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $74.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.38.

NYSE FTV opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

