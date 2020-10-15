Critical Analysis: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 2.80 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -32.68 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -360.80

MAG Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given MAG Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -41.33% -0.94% -0.47% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29%

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

