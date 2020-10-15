Critical Review: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altus Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.25 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 Enterprise Products Partners $32.79 billion 1.14 $4.59 billion $2.15 7.96

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Enterprise Products Partners 15.41% 18.06% 7.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altus Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 9 1 3.10

Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $24.36, indicating a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Altus Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,200 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 16 NGL fractionators; and liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,300 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 360 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related activities, including 800 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer units; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,100 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

