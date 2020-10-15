Critical Survey: Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) and VYNE Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:VYNE)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

50.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -238.04% VYNE Therapeutics N/A -331.83% -210.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.87%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A VYNE Therapeutics $10.64 million 28.53 -$73.70 million ($3.09) -0.59

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics.

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats Cotinga Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent's University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults; and FCD105, a topical combination foam that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. In addition, it is developing Serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, used as a treatment option for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.