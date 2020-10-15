Critical Survey: Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.20 billion 3.96 $2.89 billion $1.70 19.84 KUMBA IRON OR/S $4.45 billion 2.26 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than KUMBA IRON OR/S.

Dividends

Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.74% 11.04% 9.39% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KUMBA IRON OR/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shin-Etsu Chemical and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50 KUMBA IRON OR/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. It offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, power generators, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. The company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction and civil engineering works, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum assembling equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

