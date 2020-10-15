CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.02

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.25. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 87,432 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.96%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

