CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has raised its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SZC opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

