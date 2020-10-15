Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $35.30 million. Cutera posted sales of $46.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $143.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.36. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,998. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cutera by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cutera by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

