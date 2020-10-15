DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. DAD has a market cap of $28.81 million and $1.78 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.58 or 0.04847967 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00050807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

