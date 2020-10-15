Dash (DASH) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $69.53 or 0.00603616 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, Bitinka and Coinroom. In the last week, Dash has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $678.67 million and approximately $364.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03033570 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,760,590 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, LBank, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Graviex, C2CX, CoinExchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, ABCC, Ovis, Coinrail, Tidex, OKEx, Bibox, Bitinka, CoinEx, Mercatox, YoBit, Coinsuper, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Coinsquare, Bitsane, Braziliex, xBTCe, Bithumb, Exrates, B2BX, Huobi, C-CEX, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit, HBUS, HitBTC, CEX.IO, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, WazirX, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, LocalTrade, BX Thailand, Binance, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Negocie Coins, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, COSS, Exmo, BitBay, WEX, Altcoin Trader, Bisq, Iquant, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Koineks, Kuna, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, Coinhub, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Kraken, Bitbns, Poloniex and ACX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

