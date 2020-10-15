Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

