Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.82.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $220.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,671.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

