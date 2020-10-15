Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 411.7% in September

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, an increase of 411.7% from the September 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTAFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. Diageo has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

