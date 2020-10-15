DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $517,118.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $517,118.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00602163 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005375 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03022851 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 12,589.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,536,608 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

