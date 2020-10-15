Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

