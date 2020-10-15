Dock Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene and Binance. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $6.49 million and $1.72 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00093673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01471318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00149725 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,080,458 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

