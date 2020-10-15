Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.82

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.82 and traded as high as $52.27. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 428,137 shares.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,019 shares of company stock valued at $890,432.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

