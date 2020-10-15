Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.82

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.82 and traded as high as $52.27. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 428,137 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.60.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,312,141.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,019 shares of company stock valued at $890,432.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.