DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

