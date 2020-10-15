Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report sales of $11.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.01 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.11 million to $40.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.48 million, with estimates ranging from $42.49 million to $94.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

DVAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 54,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 809,934 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 689,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,328,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.