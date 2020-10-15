DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $49.44.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

