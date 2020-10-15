DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $138.40 on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

