EBCoin Trading 56.5% Higher Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $688,463.31 and $214.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.