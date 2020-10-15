Eden (EDN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $763,980.65 and approximately $17,724.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

