eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

