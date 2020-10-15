Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $10.35. Electricite de France shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,405,711 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.05.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $10.35. Electricite de France shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,405,711 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.05.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit