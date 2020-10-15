Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Shares of Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $10.35. Electricite de France shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,405,711 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.05.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.