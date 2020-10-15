Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.39

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.39 and traded as high as $76.95. Elementis shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 718,742 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a market cap of $448.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

