Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.39

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.39 and traded as high as $76.95. Elementis shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 718,742 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.51.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

