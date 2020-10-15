Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in September

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Elkem ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operated through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products, and Carbon. Its products include silicon, microsilica, ferrosilicons, foundry alloys, and other specialty products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

