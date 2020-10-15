Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.27. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 19,482 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

