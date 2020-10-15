Elysium (ELS) Market Cap Reaches $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00431098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

