Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $15,821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

