Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) versus Cheniere Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:CQP) Head-To-Head Survey

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Engie and Cheniere Energy Partners.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Engie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Engie has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Engie and Cheniere Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $67.26 billion 0.51 $1.10 billion N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.57 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.13

Cheniere Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engie.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Engie on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure. The company also provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and major infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France and Germany, as well as sells access rights to these infrastructures to third parties. In addition, it is involved in the development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic; design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG on land and at sea. Further, the company provides energy storage solutions and microgrids, as well as cabling network services; and operates heating and cooling networks. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

